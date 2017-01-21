Kaiyne Woolery: Wigan Athletic striker joins Forest Green Rovers on loan

From the section

Kaiyne Woolery last played non-league football for Tamworth, having spent time on loan there from Bolton in the 2013-14 season

Wigan Athletic striker Kaiyne Woolery has joined National League high-flyers Forest Green Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made his first-team debut for Wigan in December.

The substitute appearance against Derby is his only senior appearance since joining the club from Bolton on a three-year deal in August 2016.

Woolery signed in time to be included in Rovers' squad for Saturday's game against Braintree.

