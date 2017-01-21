Afcon 2017: Fate 'all in our hands' - Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor has yet to score at the Nations Cup in Gabon

Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor shrugged off his side's 3-1 loss to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, despite them sitting bottom of the table going into their last Group D match.

The group is so tight that Togo have a chance to reach the quarter-finals if they beat DR Congo on Tuesday.

"It's all in our hands," Adebayor said. "Before the Afcon, if you'd put me in this position, I would sign for it.

"So now we just have to go for it - that's what I'll tell my team-mates!"

A win will likely secure qualification for Togo - although if the match between Morocco and Ivory Coast ends in a draw, they might need an improved goal difference to be sure.

Adebayor said the Hawks would be "focused" as they prepare for the game.

The former Arsenal, Tottenham and most recently Crystal Palace star has not played been with a professional club since June 2016 - but has proved himself to be in good shape.

"I am lucky to be alive and lucky to be a footballer," he said when asked about his performances in Gabon.

"Physically I am a lucky guy - whether I work hard or not I am always fit."