Mario Balotelli: Nice striker makes Bastia racist abuse claim

Mario Balotelli has scored 10 goals in 15 games in all competitions for Nice this season

Nice striker Mario Balotelli says he was the victim of racist abuse during Friday's Ligue 1 match at Bastia.

The ex-Liverpool and Manchester City forward, 26, posted on social media: "Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noises for the whole game and nobody from the 'discipline commission' says anything?

"So is racism legal in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport, but people like Bastia supporters make it horrible. Truly a disgrace."

Balotelli played 90 minutes as he returned from suspension in the 1-1 draw in Corsica.

The Italian's Instagram message was shared by Nice on the club's Twitter account. The French league's disciplinary panel, which rules on such matters, is yet to comment.

Nice returned to the top of the French top-flight table with the draw, although Monaco can move above them with a point against 19th-placed Lorient on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Balotelli has scored 10 goals in 15 games for Nice since joining on a free transfer from Liverpool in August, two years after a £16m move to Anfield.