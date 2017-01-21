BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton: 'Well deserved' win delights Ronald Koeman

'Well deserved' Everton win delights Koeman

Everton boss Ronald Koeman feels his side were the "better team overall" after a late Seamus Coleman goal secures them a 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace.

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton

Top videos

Video

'Well deserved' Everton win delights Koeman

Video

Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker

Video

Five best shots from Konta 'masterclass'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

It's a great feeling - Rooney on breaking record

Video

Best five shots as O'Sullivan reaches final

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Mourinho 'not happy' after draw with Stoke

Video

Bilic pleased with three 'massive' points

Video

Setty scores stunner as Wolves beat Eagles

Video

Swansea defeat feels really bitter - Klopp

Video

Fu fires in 141 break against O'Sullivan

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Clement 'very proud' of Swans effort

Video

Pulis wishes Berahino well in Stoke transfer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired