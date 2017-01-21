BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton: 'Well deserved' win delights Ronald Koeman
'Well deserved' Everton win delights Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton boss Ronald Koeman feels his side were the "better team overall" after a late Seamus Coleman goal secures them a 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton
