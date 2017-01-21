BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton: Sam Allardyce 'bitterly disappointed' with late defeat
Allardyce 'bitterly disappointed' with defeat
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce feels the overall performance of his side was good but is "bitterly disappointed" after they lose 1-0 against Everton at Selhurst Park.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton
