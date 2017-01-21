BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker
Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker
- From the section Football
BBC Sport picks out some great goals from Wayne Rooney's Manchester United career after the striker became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.
