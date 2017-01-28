Match ends, Barrow 2, Forest Green Rovers 3.
Barrow 2-3 Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Forest Green closed the gap at the top of the National League as Emmanuel Monthe's late winner helped see off Barrow at Holker Street.
Liam Noble fired in a stunning free-kick after six minutes to give the visitors an impressive start, with Mark Cooper's side aiming to take advantage of leaders Lincoln being preoccupied by the FA Cup.
The hosts kept their heads up though, and Richie Bennett glanced home Alex Ray-Harvey's free-kick to notch his 10th goal of the season and make it 1-1 after 33 minutes.
Noble then turned provider as his inch-perfect free-kick was nodded home by Christian Doidge in the 64th minute, before Ross Hannah made it 2-2 by smashing home on the rebound after Sam Russell saved his penalty.
Monthe's header in stoppage time sealed the win for Forest Green, who are now one point behind FA Cup heroes Lincoln at the top.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Barrow
- 40Flatt
- 2Beeley
- 3Wilmer-Anderton
- 23WrightSubstituted forHaworthat 80'minutes
- 5LiveseyBooked at 23mins
- 8HarveyBooked at 22mins
- 6Diarra
- 9BennettBooked at 43mins
- 17TurnbullSubstituted forHannahat 74'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 18L HughesSubstituted forMeikleat 72'minutes
- 21RoweBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 7Haworth
- 10Hannah
- 14Panayiotou
- 16Meikle
- 25Anderson
Forest Green
- 23Russell
- 5EllisBooked at 23mins
- 14Woolery
- 15NobleBooked at 88mins
- 6Bennett
- 16Pinnock
- 9Doidge
- 17WishartBooked at 85minsSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 90'minutes
- 20CooperBooked at 76mins
- 19Sinclair
- 31GoslingSubstituted forMontheat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Monthe
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 8Wedgbury
- 12Carter
- 26Robert
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 1,422
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 2, Forest Green Rovers 3.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 2, Forest Green Rovers 3. Emmanuel Monthe (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Daniel Wishart.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 2, Forest Green Rovers 2. Ross Hannah (Barrow).
Booking
Liam Noble (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Dan Rowe (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Andy Haworth replaces Akil Wright.
Booking
Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Ross Hannah (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Ross Hannah replaces Paul Turnbull.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Lindon Meikle replaces Liam Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Emmanuel Monthe replaces Jake Gosling.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, Forest Green Rovers 2. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Barrow 1, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barrow 1, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Booking
Richard Bennett (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, Forest Green Rovers 1. Richard Bennett (Barrow).
Booking
Mark Ellis (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Danny Livesey (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Alex-Ray Harvey (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Liam Noble (Forest Green Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.