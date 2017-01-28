Barrow 2-3 Forest Green Rovers

From the section

Forest Green closed the gap at the top of the National League as Emmanuel Monthe's late winner helped see off Barrow at Holker Street.

Liam Noble fired in a stunning free-kick after six minutes to give the visitors an impressive start, with Mark Cooper's side aiming to take advantage of leaders Lincoln being preoccupied by the FA Cup.

The hosts kept their heads up though, and Richie Bennett glanced home Alex Ray-Harvey's free-kick to notch his 10th goal of the season and make it 1-1 after 33 minutes.

Noble then turned provider as his inch-perfect free-kick was nodded home by Christian Doidge in the 64th minute, before Ross Hannah made it 2-2 by smashing home on the rebound after Sam Russell saved his penalty.

Monthe's header in stoppage time sealed the win for Forest Green, who are now one point behind FA Cup heroes Lincoln at the top.

Report supplied by the Press Association.