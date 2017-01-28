National League
Barrow2Forest Green3

Barrow 2-3 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green closed the gap at the top of the National League as Emmanuel Monthe's late winner helped see off Barrow at Holker Street.

Liam Noble fired in a stunning free-kick after six minutes to give the visitors an impressive start, with Mark Cooper's side aiming to take advantage of leaders Lincoln being preoccupied by the FA Cup.

The hosts kept their heads up though, and Richie Bennett glanced home Alex Ray-Harvey's free-kick to notch his 10th goal of the season and make it 1-1 after 33 minutes.

Noble then turned provider as his inch-perfect free-kick was nodded home by Christian Doidge in the 64th minute, before Ross Hannah made it 2-2 by smashing home on the rebound after Sam Russell saved his penalty.

Monthe's header in stoppage time sealed the win for Forest Green, who are now one point behind FA Cup heroes Lincoln at the top.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 40Flatt
  • 2Beeley
  • 3Wilmer-Anderton
  • 23WrightSubstituted forHaworthat 80'minutes
  • 5LiveseyBooked at 23mins
  • 8HarveyBooked at 22mins
  • 6Diarra
  • 9BennettBooked at 43mins
  • 17TurnbullSubstituted forHannahat 74'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 18L HughesSubstituted forMeikleat 72'minutes
  • 21RoweBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 7Haworth
  • 10Hannah
  • 14Panayiotou
  • 16Meikle
  • 25Anderson

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 5EllisBooked at 23mins
  • 14Woolery
  • 15NobleBooked at 88mins
  • 6Bennett
  • 16Pinnock
  • 9Doidge
  • 17WishartBooked at 85minsSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 90'minutes
  • 20CooperBooked at 76mins
  • 19Sinclair
  • 31GoslingSubstituted forMontheat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Monthe
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 12Carter
  • 26Robert
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
1,422

Live Text

Match ends, Barrow 2, Forest Green Rovers 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barrow 2, Forest Green Rovers 3.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 2, Forest Green Rovers 3. Emmanuel Monthe (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Keanu Marsh-Brown replaces Daniel Wishart.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 2, Forest Green Rovers 2. Ross Hannah (Barrow).

Booking

Liam Noble (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Dan Rowe (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Andy Haworth replaces Akil Wright.

Booking

Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Ross Hannah (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Ross Hannah replaces Paul Turnbull.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Lindon Meikle replaces Liam Hughes.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Emmanuel Monthe replaces Jake Gosling.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, Forest Green Rovers 2. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Barrow 1, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barrow 1, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Booking

Richard Bennett (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, Forest Green Rovers 1. Richard Bennett (Barrow).

Booking

Mark Ellis (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Danny Livesey (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Alex-Ray Harvey (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Liam Noble (Forest Green Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City2818462858
2Forest Green3016952557
3Dag & Red2917481855
4Tranmere2816571453
5Dover30164101552
6Barrow29131061749
7Aldershot301389847
8Macclesfield28144101246
9Gateshead30111091443
10Chester3011109843
11Boreham Wood3011910442
12Wrexham3111911-842
13Eastleigh2910118641
14Bromley2912512-441
15Solihull Moors2910712-537
16Sutton United2810612-536
17Torquay309615-833
18Braintree298714-1731
19Woking298615-1230
20Southport308616-2630
21Maidstone United308517-2329
22Guiseley297715-1228
23North Ferriby United318320-2927
24York3051114-2026
View full National League table

