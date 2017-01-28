Torquay United v Gateshead
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|28
|18
|4
|6
|57
|29
|28
|58
|2
|Forest Green
|29
|15
|9
|5
|58
|34
|24
|54
|3
|Tranmere
|27
|16
|5
|6
|38
|22
|16
|53
|4
|Dag & Red
|28
|16
|4
|8
|47
|31
|16
|52
|5
|Barrow
|28
|13
|10
|5
|45
|27
|18
|49
|6
|Dover
|29
|15
|4
|10
|58
|45
|13
|49
|7
|Aldershot
|29
|13
|7
|9
|37
|29
|8
|46
|8
|Gateshead
|29
|11
|10
|8
|46
|30
|16
|43
|9
|Chester
|29
|11
|10
|8
|45
|35
|10
|43
|10
|Macclesfield
|27
|13
|4
|10
|39
|29
|10
|43
|11
|Boreham Wood
|29
|11
|9
|9
|30
|25
|5
|42
|12
|Eastleigh
|28
|10
|11
|7
|42
|35
|7
|41
|13
|Wrexham
|30
|10
|9
|11
|28
|37
|-9
|39
|14
|Bromley
|28
|11
|5
|12
|35
|41
|-6
|38
|15
|Sutton United
|28
|10
|6
|12
|31
|36
|-5
|36
|16
|Solihull Moors
|28
|9
|7
|12
|38
|45
|-7
|34
|17
|Braintree
|29
|8
|7
|14
|32
|49
|-17
|31
|18
|Torquay
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|42
|-10
|30
|19
|Southport
|29
|8
|6
|15
|36
|60
|-24
|30
|20
|Maidstone United
|29
|8
|5
|16
|33
|54
|-21
|29
|21
|Guiseley
|29
|7
|7
|15
|34
|46
|-12
|28
|22
|Woking
|28
|7
|6
|15
|40
|53
|-13
|27
|23
|North Ferriby United
|30
|8
|3
|19
|18
|45
|-27
|27
|24
|York
|29
|5
|10
|14
|27
|47
|-20
|25
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired