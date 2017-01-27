Burkina Faso v Tunisia

Burkina Faso midfielder Bertrand Traore get the seal of approval from his coach Paulo Duarte

BBC coverage

How to follow: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

MATCH PREVIEW

Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte is determined to not give up any possible advantage ahead of Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Tunisia.

He told reporters on Friday: "I won't tell you who will play tomorrow, even the players don't know. But this is a tactic to confuse our opponent."

However, it is almost certain he will include Bertrand Traore in his starting line-up after the midfielder put in a superb performance, that included a goal, in the 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their final Group A game.

"Bertrand is an amazing player," said Duarte. "He is very strong, technical and very quick.

"Last month he was injured so he started to train again only 20 days ago. He is not at his maximum but he can help us to win.

"It is a difficult game, with two strong teams. I know my players will play a strong game because I have good players and a good team - we have a good possibility to win the match. "

Youssef Msakni salutes the fans after scoring against Zimbabwe

Tunisia also have a player in attacker Youssef Msakni who has stood out more than others.

The Qatar-based player, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or a striker, has been a creative force his side and also scored a goal in the 4-2 win over Zimbabwe.

Coach Henryk Kasperczak is convinced - just as Duarte is about Traore - that Msakni could prove the key to success.

"Since the beginning of the tournament we have really relied on Msakni," said the Polish coach.

"We know his ability, he is a very skilful player and a technical player. He has also become efficient, offensively he is looking for goal opportunities.

"He can make the difference. He is a key player in our system and we know that he can bring us the victory."

Tunisia have been boosted ahead of the game by the return to fitness of goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi, who is back in training after missing the match with Zimbabwe.

The countries met at the same stage of the competition 19 years ago with hosts Burkina Faso winning 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.