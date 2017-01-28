Kilmarnock 3-2 Ross County

Sean Longstaff's stoppage-time winner earned Kilmarnock victory over Ross County

Kris Boyd scored after just 10.4 seconds as Kilmarnock beat Ross County to go eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

The ex-Scotland striker pounced to lift the ball home, but within 12 minutes Killie were behind to goals from Christopher Routis and Alex Schalk.

Gary Dicker levelled for a persistent home side on the hour mark.

And Sean Longstaff struck low beyond Scott Fox in stoppage time to snatch three vital points for Killie.

Killie's good start turns sour

Kilmarnock could scarcely have hoped for a better start to the match, as Boyd struck before many fans had taken their seats.

After the Scottish Cup exit to Hamilton Academical and the midweek departure of star man Souleymane Coulibaly, it was a much-needed lift for the Kilmarnock followers.

But the sense of urgency and belief with which the home team started the game took County only seven minutes to puncture and a further five to deflate entirely.

As the home crowd got on the players' backs, so the confidence drained, passes went astray and the visitors took advantage of the malaise.

County show their class

Ross County are too good an attacking team to be fazed by the concession of an early goal and the manner in which they responded underlined their own self-belief.

In Routis they have acquired a creative midfielder with an ability to sniff out goalscoring opportunities and he did so for the third time in two games to draw his side level.

And sensing Killie's nerves beginning to jangle, they quickly struck again through Schalk.

Playing on the counter-attack they threatened to put the game beyond Lee Clark's side, who slowly edged their way back into the game.

Killie revival

Clark had expressed optimism that his new-look squad could push for a place in the Premiership top six rather than be forced to fight a relegation battle.

And as the game wore on, his new signings - Cal Roberts, Longstaff and Kristoffer Ajer - grew in influence, although Karleigh Osbourne was subbed early on, having looked vulnerable.

Their equaliser was thoroughly deserved and hinted at better things to come.

Longstaff's winner provided further proof of that and if Clark can secure some of the Coulibaly cash to bolster his striking options, the top six may well be a realistic goal.

Kilmarnock assistant manager Lee McCulloch: "After scoring the early goal, the next 10 minutes, we were all over the place. We got it back together, got the ball down, and passed it.

"The young lads (new signings) have come in and made a difference, we're looking more energetic, and we've got a good shape to us. It's all about picking up points and it's brilliant to get those three today."

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre: "The second goal was a big goal. It's a corner kick, we drop the runner and he scores, and that gave Kilmarnock impetus.

"And again, for the third, we've got a throw-in, easy possession, it's a misplaced pass, indecision, and we're punished again.

"It's really disappointing, because after the early goal, our response was fantastic. We looked as if we could go on and score more.

"We were very, very guilty of making poor decisions in the second half. You've got to credit Kilmarnock for putting us under a lot of pressure, but it was coming from us being slack in possession."