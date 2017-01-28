Inverness CT 0-0 Partick Thistle

Henri Anier made his home debut for Inverness

Bottom side Inverness CT drew a blank with Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.

The visitors started well with Ade Azeez and Chris Erskine drawing fine saves from Owain Fon Williams.

Liam Polworth, Iain Vigurs and Aaron Doran threatened for Inverness and Carl Tremarco had two efforts narrowly off target.

Chances dried up as the match wore one, with Inverness going level on points with Hamilton Academical.

Hamilton remain ahead of Caley Thistle on goal difference while Partick Thistle move above Ross County into sixth.

'Must win'

Richie Foran had set out his stall and described the match as one his Inverness side had to win.

Closer analysis of that might suggest he meant in order to achieve his aim of a top-six finish this season, perhaps not how it was widely interpreted.

His side did look nervy and hesitant at times early on but the first-half withdrawal of Lonsana Doumbouya for Iain Vigurs made them appear more competitive.

Vigurs (right) replaced Doumbouya before the break

Overall they did not generate enough sustained pressure to feel deserving of the points, although substitute Doran had a fantastic chance late on which he curled just wide.

One positive was a much-needed clean sheet. Another is they can overtake Hamilton when they meet on Tuesday. That game now becomes vital.

Owing Fon Williams

The Caley Thistle goalkeeper has been criticised recently after conceding soft goals against Elgin City and Hamilton.

Against Partick, he was crucial for his side and kept them level as the Glasgow side looked very strong.

Azeez must have been planning his celebration as he fired in from close range but Fon Williams got a fabulous touch which took the ball on to the bar. He really had no right to keep it out.

Moments later he produced another wonderful save to deny Erskine, who had curled in from distance.

Clean sheets have been sorely lacking for Inverness and Fon Williams produced to give them that chance, with the keeper also denying Ryan Edwards.

Visitors well balanced

Defender Niall Keown made his first appearance for Partick Thistle

It was a good all-round display from Alan Archibald's side and they will feel they might have got more.

Most impressive was their ability to control periods of the match and build pressure.

They limited Inverness to few chances with Tremarco the main threat.

Partick, with new signing Niall Keown in defence, look strong, they are on a good run of consistent results and seem to have the confidence to keep that run going.

Inverness CT manager Richie Foran: "I'm delighted with the point. The players were out on their feet. We had Greg Tansey and Gary Warren up all night with a vomiting bug getting sick.

"They've had injections before the game to help with that. It's a big point for us. I'm delighted with the point with the boys struggling with injuries and sickness.

"It's probably a fair result. Going into the game I probably would've taken that point.

"It's too early to talk about a relegation fight. Our aim is top six, we're six points away from top six. I fully believe we'll get there."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "I thought we played a lot of good stuff, moved the ball well. It took a great save from their goalkeeper to stop us going ahead in the first half.

"We maybe just edged it, it was that final ball that was just a wee bit slack at times. It's a hard place to come and we're delighted with the clean sheet.

"We played against a determined Caley Thistle team that were desperate to go and win the game. We're a bit disappointed not to get the victory and go nine points clear of them but we've got a home game on Wednesday [against St Johnstone]."