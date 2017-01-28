League Two
Crewe0Cheltenham0

Crewe Alexandra 0-0 Cheltenham Town

Goalkeeping heroics from Scott Brown thwarted Crewe's quest for a first win under new boss Dave Artell as Cheltenham held on for a goalless draw at Gresty Road.

Crewe were the brighter of the two lowly sides throughout, but found Brown standing between them and a first win in 10 games.

Brown tipped over George Cooper's curling free-kick but poor finishing cost the home side too as Ben Nugent could not keep a header down at the back post from a James Jones corner and Charlie Kirk scuffed a close-range effort straight at Brown.

Alex Kiwomya almost made an immediate impact after coming off the bench with the Chelsea loanee blasting an effort against the near post after the restart. And when Cooper picked up the loose ball, Brown kept out the attacker's ground shot.

Brown came to Cheltenham's rescue again when he turned Cooper's curling shot around the post.

Alex Pike's last-ditch tackle robbed Kiwomya as he shaped to finish inside the box. The Crewe substitute also found Brown in the way of the route to goal as he shot from 20 yards.

The Robins struggled to make inroads, with Diego De Girolamo's first-half snapshot which flew wide, their only threat until Kyle Wootton planted a late header over.

Report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 5Ray
  • 6Nugent
  • 3Guthrie
  • 2Turton
  • 8Jones
  • 15Hollands
  • 11Cooper
  • 20KirkSubstituted forKiwomyaat 54'minutes
  • 9DagnallSubstituted forUdohat 84'minutes
  • 16Bowery

Substitutes

  • 13Richards
  • 14Bakayogo
  • 17Udoh
  • 21Wintle
  • 22Kiwomya
  • 23Ng
  • 27Dale

Cheltenham

  • 1Brown
  • 26Pike
  • 15Boyle
  • 23Onariase
  • 24O'Shaughnessy
  • 18Rowe
  • 7Pell
  • 8Waters
  • 27WinchesterSubstituted forCranstonat 58'minutes
  • 9WrightBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWoottonat 58'minutes
  • 36De GirolamoSubstituted forHolmanat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Barthram
  • 4Storer
  • 12Kitscha
  • 17Cranston
  • 19Wootton
  • 21Dayton
  • 30Holman
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
3,373

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Cheltenham Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Cheltenham Town 0.

Danny Hollands (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Wootton (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Oliver Turton.

Attempt blocked. Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Hollands (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra).

Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Daniel Udoh replaces Chris Dagnall.

Delay in match William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Alex Kiwomya (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Alex Kiwomya (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Scott Brown.

Attempt saved. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra).

James Rowe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Manny Onariase.

Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by William Boyle.

Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Dan Holman replaces Diego De Girolamo.

Attempt missed. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jordan Cranston replaces Carl Winchester.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kyle Wootton replaces Daniel Wright.

Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Hollands (Crewe Alexandra).

Ben Nugent (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).

Manny Onariase (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Alex Kiwomya (Crewe Alexandra) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Alex Kiwomya replaces Charlie Kirk.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster2819452461
2Plymouth2617361554
3Carlisle28121331149
4Luton2712961545
5Portsmouth2713681345
6Wycombe261277643
7Exeter27133111342
8Barnet2810117041
9Colchester271179740
10Mansfield2810108140
11Cambridge2711610539
12Grimsby2811611239
13Blackpool269981136
14Stevenage2811314-436
15Crawley2610511-835
16Yeovil278811-632
17Morecambe259412-1131
18Hartlepool287912-1130
19Crewe2861111-1329
20Accrington266812-1126
21Notts County287516-2126
22Cheltenham2751012-1125
23Leyton Orient277416-1325
24Newport275715-1422
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired