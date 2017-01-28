Crewe Alexandra 0-0 Cheltenham Town

Goalkeeping heroics from Scott Brown thwarted Crewe's quest for a first win under new boss Dave Artell as Cheltenham held on for a goalless draw at Gresty Road.

Crewe were the brighter of the two lowly sides throughout, but found Brown standing between them and a first win in 10 games.

Brown tipped over George Cooper's curling free-kick but poor finishing cost the home side too as Ben Nugent could not keep a header down at the back post from a James Jones corner and Charlie Kirk scuffed a close-range effort straight at Brown.

Alex Kiwomya almost made an immediate impact after coming off the bench with the Chelsea loanee blasting an effort against the near post after the restart. And when Cooper picked up the loose ball, Brown kept out the attacker's ground shot.

Brown came to Cheltenham's rescue again when he turned Cooper's curling shot around the post.

Alex Pike's last-ditch tackle robbed Kiwomya as he shaped to finish inside the box. The Crewe substitute also found Brown in the way of the route to goal as he shot from 20 yards.

The Robins struggled to make inroads, with Diego De Girolamo's first-half snapshot which flew wide, their only threat until Kyle Wootton planted a late header over.

