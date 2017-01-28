Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Cheltenham Town 0.
Crewe Alexandra 0-0 Cheltenham Town
-
Goalkeeping heroics from Scott Brown thwarted Crewe's quest for a first win under new boss Dave Artell as Cheltenham held on for a goalless draw at Gresty Road.
Crewe were the brighter of the two lowly sides throughout, but found Brown standing between them and a first win in 10 games.
Brown tipped over George Cooper's curling free-kick but poor finishing cost the home side too as Ben Nugent could not keep a header down at the back post from a James Jones corner and Charlie Kirk scuffed a close-range effort straight at Brown.
Alex Kiwomya almost made an immediate impact after coming off the bench with the Chelsea loanee blasting an effort against the near post after the restart. And when Cooper picked up the loose ball, Brown kept out the attacker's ground shot.
Brown came to Cheltenham's rescue again when he turned Cooper's curling shot around the post.
Alex Pike's last-ditch tackle robbed Kiwomya as he shaped to finish inside the box. The Crewe substitute also found Brown in the way of the route to goal as he shot from 20 yards.
The Robins struggled to make inroads, with Diego De Girolamo's first-half snapshot which flew wide, their only threat until Kyle Wootton planted a late header over.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 5Ray
- 6Nugent
- 3Guthrie
- 2Turton
- 8Jones
- 15Hollands
- 11Cooper
- 20KirkSubstituted forKiwomyaat 54'minutes
- 9DagnallSubstituted forUdohat 84'minutes
- 16Bowery
Substitutes
- 13Richards
- 14Bakayogo
- 17Udoh
- 21Wintle
- 22Kiwomya
- 23Ng
- 27Dale
Cheltenham
- 1Brown
- 26Pike
- 15Boyle
- 23Onariase
- 24O'Shaughnessy
- 18Rowe
- 7Pell
- 8Waters
- 27WinchesterSubstituted forCranstonat 58'minutes
- 9WrightBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWoottonat 58'minutes
- 36De GirolamoSubstituted forHolmanat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Barthram
- 4Storer
- 12Kitscha
- 17Cranston
- 19Wootton
- 21Dayton
- 30Holman
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 3,373
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Cheltenham Town 0.
Danny Hollands (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Attempt blocked. Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Hollands (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra).
Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Daniel Udoh replaces Chris Dagnall.
Delay in match William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Alex Kiwomya (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Alex Kiwomya (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Scott Brown.
Attempt saved. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra).
James Rowe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Manny Onariase.
Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by William Boyle.
Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Dan Holman replaces Diego De Girolamo.
Attempt missed. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jordan Cranston replaces Carl Winchester.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kyle Wootton replaces Daniel Wright.
Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Hollands (Crewe Alexandra).
Ben Nugent (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra).
Manny Onariase (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Chris Dagnall (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Alex Kiwomya (Crewe Alexandra) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Alex Kiwomya replaces Charlie Kirk.