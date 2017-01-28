Newport County 3-1 Hartlepool United

Ryan Bird joined Newport County from Eastleigh and became Graham Westley's 12th signing during the January transfer window

Ryan Bird scored one and set up another against his former club as Newport County sealed a vital League Two win against Hartlepool United.

The 29-year-old headed the hosts ahead from close range early on and had a hand in their second after the break.

Aaron Williams doubled the Exiles' advantage when he headed Bird's cross home 10 minutes into the second half.

Dan Butler shot from long range to add a third while Padraig Amond fired in a late consolation for the visitors.

The game was former Cardiff City manager Dave Jones' first in charge of Pools after his appointment on 18 January.

Newport remain bottom of the table, but clawed to within three points of safety following the result while Hartlepool stay in 18th place.