Match ends, Newport County 3, Hartlepool United 1.
Newport County 3-1 Hartlepool United
Ryan Bird scored one and set up another against his former club as Newport County sealed a vital League Two win against Hartlepool United.
The 29-year-old headed the hosts ahead from close range early on and had a hand in their second after the break.
Aaron Williams doubled the Exiles' advantage when he headed Bird's cross home 10 minutes into the second half.
Dan Butler shot from long range to add a third while Padraig Amond fired in a late consolation for the visitors.
The game was former Cardiff City manager Dave Jones' first in charge of Pools after his appointment on 18 January.
Newport remain bottom of the table, but clawed to within three points of safety following the result while Hartlepool stay in 18th place.
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 18Pipe
- 4JonesSubstituted forDemetriouat 82'minutes
- 25O'Brien
- 19Nelson
- 3Butler
- 17Bennett
- 38RoseSubstituted forFlynnat 78'minutes
- 41WilliamsSubstituted forSamuelat 86'minutes
- 40Bird
- 9Reid
Substitutes
- 15Samuel
- 16Sheehan
- 23Flynn
- 24Bojaj
- 27Rigg
- 28Demetriou
- 30Bittner
Hartlepool
- 13Bartlett
- 33Donnelly
- 6Bates
- 26Harrison
- 39Kavanagh
- 8Walker
- 4Featherstone
- 14WoodsSubstituted forSmithat 55'minutes
- 18HawkinsSubstituted forLaurentat 85'minutes
- 11OatesSubstituted forAmondat 67'minutes
- 15Alessandra
Substitutes
- 9Amond
- 17Deverdics
- 23Smith
- 28Laurent
- 29Martin
- 35Richardson
- 42Fryer
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 2,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 3, Hartlepool United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 3, Hartlepool United 1. Padraig Amond (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Kavanagh with a cross.
Alex Samuel (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Alex Samuel (Newport County).
Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Michael Flynn (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Alex Samuel (Newport County).
Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Alex Samuel replaces Aaron Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Laurent replaces Lewis Hawkins.
Aaron Williams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Ryan Bird (Newport County).
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Mickey Demetriou replaces Darren Jones.
Delay in match Sid Nelson (Newport County) because of an injury.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.
Attempt blocked. Craig Reid (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Michael Flynn replaces Mitch Rose.
Attempt blocked. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Aaron Williams (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Aaron Williams (Newport County).
Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 3, Hartlepool United 0. Dan Butler (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.
Darren Jones (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Padraig Amond (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Padraig Amond replaces Rhys Oates.
Foul by Aaron Williams (Newport County).
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Aaron Williams (Newport County).
(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aaron Williams (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.