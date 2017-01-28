League Two
Newport3Hartlepool1

Newport County 3-1 Hartlepool United

Ryan Bird
Ryan Bird joined Newport County from Eastleigh and became Graham Westley's 12th signing during the January transfer window

Ryan Bird scored one and set up another against his former club as Newport County sealed a vital League Two win against Hartlepool United.

The 29-year-old headed the hosts ahead from close range early on and had a hand in their second after the break.

Aaron Williams doubled the Exiles' advantage when he headed Bird's cross home 10 minutes into the second half.

Dan Butler shot from long range to add a third while Padraig Amond fired in a late consolation for the visitors.

The game was former Cardiff City manager Dave Jones' first in charge of Pools after his appointment on 18 January.

Newport remain bottom of the table, but clawed to within three points of safety following the result while Hartlepool stay in 18th place.

Line-ups

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 18Pipe
  • 4JonesSubstituted forDemetriouat 82'minutes
  • 25O'Brien
  • 19Nelson
  • 3Butler
  • 17Bennett
  • 38RoseSubstituted forFlynnat 78'minutes
  • 41WilliamsSubstituted forSamuelat 86'minutes
  • 40Bird
  • 9Reid

Substitutes

  • 15Samuel
  • 16Sheehan
  • 23Flynn
  • 24Bojaj
  • 27Rigg
  • 28Demetriou
  • 30Bittner

Hartlepool

  • 13Bartlett
  • 33Donnelly
  • 6Bates
  • 26Harrison
  • 39Kavanagh
  • 8Walker
  • 4Featherstone
  • 14WoodsSubstituted forSmithat 55'minutes
  • 18HawkinsSubstituted forLaurentat 85'minutes
  • 11OatesSubstituted forAmondat 67'minutes
  • 15Alessandra

Substitutes

  • 9Amond
  • 17Deverdics
  • 23Smith
  • 28Laurent
  • 29Martin
  • 35Richardson
  • 42Fryer
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
2,271

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 3, Hartlepool United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 3, Hartlepool United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 3, Hartlepool United 1. Padraig Amond (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Kavanagh with a cross.

Alex Samuel (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Alex Samuel (Newport County).

Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mickey Demetriou (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Matthew Bates.

Michael Flynn (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Alex Samuel (Newport County).

Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Alex Samuel replaces Aaron Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Laurent replaces Lewis Hawkins.

Aaron Williams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Ryan Bird (Newport County).

Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Mickey Demetriou replaces Darren Jones.

Delay in match Sid Nelson (Newport County) because of an injury.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.

Attempt blocked. Craig Reid (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Michael Flynn replaces Mitch Rose.

Attempt blocked. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Aaron Williams (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Aaron Williams (Newport County).

Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 3, Hartlepool United 0. Dan Butler (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.

Darren Jones (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Padraig Amond (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Padraig Amond replaces Rhys Oates.

Foul by Aaron Williams (Newport County).

Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Aaron Williams (Newport County).

(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Aaron Williams (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster2819452461
2Plymouth2617361554
3Carlisle28121331149
4Luton2712961545
5Portsmouth2713681345
6Wycombe261277643
7Exeter27133111342
8Barnet2810117041
9Colchester271179740
10Mansfield2810108140
11Cambridge2711610539
12Grimsby2811611239
13Blackpool269981136
14Stevenage2811314-436
15Crawley2610511-835
16Yeovil278811-632
17Morecambe259412-1131
18Hartlepool287912-1130
19Crewe2861111-1329
20Accrington266812-1126
21Notts County287516-2126
22Cheltenham2751012-1125
23Leyton Orient277416-1325
24Newport275715-1422
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired