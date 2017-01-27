Reading v Cardiff City

Yann Kermorgant's late goal secured victory for Reading at Cardiff in August

BBC coverage

How to follow: Final Score, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Reading 26 Al Habsi

5 McShane

16 Moore

4 van den Berg

12 McCleary

23 Williams

38 Kelly

8 Swift

2 Gunter

18 Kermorgant

7 Beerens Substitutes 6 Evans

9 Mendes

11 Obita

14 Samuel

19 Meite

24 Blackett

31 Jaakkola Cardiff 1 McGregor

15 Halford

4 Morrison

14 Bamba Booked at 8mins

2 Peltier

8 Ralls

17 Gunnarsson

6 Richards

33 Hoilett

37 Healey

26 Zohore Substitutes 7 Whittingham

11 Noone

12 John

16 Connolly

23 Kennedy

24 K Harris

28 Murphy Referee : James Adcock Match Stats Home Team Reading Away Team Cardiff Possession Home 70% Away 30% Shots Home 2 Away 5 Shots on Target Home 1 Away 0 Corners Home 0 Away 1 Fouls Home 4 Away 5 Live Text Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Junior Hoilett with a cross following a set piece situation. Foul by Roy Beerens (Reading). Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Offside, Cardiff City. Greg Halford tries a through ball, but Lee Peltier is caught offside. Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading). Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Paul McShane (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City). Liam Kelly (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jazz Richards (Cardiff City). Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading). Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sean Morrison. Foul by Liam Moore (Reading). Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Offside, Cardiff City. Kenneth Zohore tries a through ball, but Rhys Healey is caught offside. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) because of an injury. Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Garath McCleary. Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City). Attempt saved. Garath McCleary (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Swift. Booking Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City). Attempt blocked. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison. Offside, Cardiff City. Allan McGregor tries a through ball, but Kenneth Zohore is caught offside. Offside, Reading. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Roy Beerens is caught offside. Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift. Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City). Danny Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Reading defender Jordan Obita is available after serving a one-match suspension and will vie with Tyler Blackett for a place at left-back.

Striker Yann Kermorgant will compete for a starting place after being dropped to the bench against Fulham.

Cardiff will be without defender Bruno Manga as he has damaged knee ligaments playing in the African Cup of Nations.

Striker Anthony Pilkington will also miss out with a thigh injury, but Rickie Lambert could earn a start.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"The (Madejski Stadium) pitch is not in a good condition. Everyone knows there's been rugby union and youth team games played on it a couple of times in recent weeks.

"These games need to be played in the stadium, but the pitch is in a very bad state to be fair.

"If you want to keep on playing well and keep on getting results, especially in how we want to play keeping possession and going forward, creating chances, it doesn't make it easy."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock told BBC Radio Wales:

"We are quite capable of getting results everywhere, but the next five games are tough for us.

"Reading have been impressive, you just have to look at the results really and they are entertaining.

"I am looking forward to it. I have had some battles with Reading over the years and I have had some good results there really.

"It is a good stadium, they have a good owner. We would love to be in their situation in one year. That would be the aim."

Analysis

BBC Radio Berkshire's Tim Dellor:

Reading have history when it comes to playing against Neil Warnock teams. He has battled against Reading with a dozen different clubs now, and those games always have an edge.

This time he brings his Cardiff to the Madejski Stadium in decent form. They won three consecutive Championship games before losing 1-0 to top of the table Brighton on Tuesday night.

Reading beat Fulham that night, but in 2017 have had mixed results. With Leeds playing in the FA Cup fourth round, it guarantees they will move back up into third if they win.

The pitch will not help Jaap Stam's men. His team might need to rethink their passing game, because the ball bobbles and slows up on a very dodgy surface at the Madejski Stadium.

Match facts