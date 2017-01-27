Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Junior Hoilett with a cross following a set piece situation.
Reading v Cardiff City
Line-ups
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 5McShane
- 16Moore
- 4van den Berg
- 12McCleary
- 23Williams
- 38Kelly
- 8Swift
- 2Gunter
- 18Kermorgant
- 7Beerens
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 9Mendes
- 11Obita
- 14Samuel
- 19Meite
- 24Blackett
- 31Jaakkola
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 15Halford
- 4Morrison
- 14BambaBooked at 8mins
- 2Peltier
- 8Ralls
- 17Gunnarsson
- 6Richards
- 33Hoilett
- 37Healey
- 26Zohore
Substitutes
- 7Whittingham
- 11Noone
- 12John
- 16Connolly
- 23Kennedy
- 24K Harris
- 28Murphy
- Referee:
- James Adcock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Roy Beerens (Reading).
Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Cardiff City. Greg Halford tries a through ball, but Lee Peltier is caught offside.
Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul McShane (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).
Liam Kelly (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jazz Richards (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sean Morrison.
Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).
Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Cardiff City. Kenneth Zohore tries a through ball, but Rhys Healey is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Garath McCleary.
Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Garath McCleary (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Swift.
Booking
Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison.
Offside, Cardiff City. Allan McGregor tries a through ball, but Kenneth Zohore is caught offside.
Offside, Reading. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Roy Beerens is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Danny Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Reading defender Jordan Obita is available after serving a one-match suspension and will vie with Tyler Blackett for a place at left-back.
Striker Yann Kermorgant will compete for a starting place after being dropped to the bench against Fulham.
Cardiff will be without defender Bruno Manga as he has damaged knee ligaments playing in the African Cup of Nations.
Striker Anthony Pilkington will also miss out with a thigh injury, but Rickie Lambert could earn a start.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"The (Madejski Stadium) pitch is not in a good condition. Everyone knows there's been rugby union and youth team games played on it a couple of times in recent weeks.
"These games need to be played in the stadium, but the pitch is in a very bad state to be fair.
"If you want to keep on playing well and keep on getting results, especially in how we want to play keeping possession and going forward, creating chances, it doesn't make it easy."
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock told BBC Radio Wales:
"We are quite capable of getting results everywhere, but the next five games are tough for us.
"Reading have been impressive, you just have to look at the results really and they are entertaining.
"I am looking forward to it. I have had some battles with Reading over the years and I have had some good results there really.
"It is a good stadium, they have a good owner. We would love to be in their situation in one year. That would be the aim."
Analysis
BBC Radio Berkshire's Tim Dellor:
Reading have history when it comes to playing against Neil Warnock teams. He has battled against Reading with a dozen different clubs now, and those games always have an edge.
This time he brings his Cardiff to the Madejski Stadium in decent form. They won three consecutive Championship games before losing 1-0 to top of the table Brighton on Tuesday night.
Reading beat Fulham that night, but in 2017 have had mixed results. With Leeds playing in the FA Cup fourth round, it guarantees they will move back up into third if they win.
The pitch will not help Jaap Stam's men. His team might need to rethink their passing game, because the ball bobbles and slows up on a very dodgy surface at the Madejski Stadium.
Match facts
- Reading's 1-0 win over Cardiff in August ended a run of 12 league matches without a victory over the Bluebirds (D7 L5).
- Cardiff have only failed to score in two of their past 31 matches against the Royals in league competition.
- Reading's 1-0 victory over Fulham in midweek was just the second occasion this season that Jaap Stam's side have won at home having had less possession than their opponents (also vs Norwich).
- The Royals have now won six of their past seven league games on home soil, losing just once.
- Peter Whittingham has been directly involved in a higher share of Cardiff's Championship goals this season than any other player (32%).
- Neil Warnock's side have picked up just one win in their past six away league games (D2 L3).