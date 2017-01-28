Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Media playback is not supported on this device Own goal puts Lincoln in dreamland

Lincoln City reached the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in 115 years with a superb victory over Championship leaders Brighton at Sincil Bank.

Brighton went in front through Richie Towell but the National League leaders mounted a superb second-half recovery.

Alan Power's penalty began the fightback before Fikayo Tomori put the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Theo Robinson, who scored twice at Ipswich in the third round, added the third on the break.

Lincoln show battling qualities

Brighton made nine changes for this match but they nevertheless began well with Glenn Murray bringing a good save from Paul Farman with a header and Solly March rattling the crossbar from long range before they opened the scoring.

A long ball forward was knocked on by Murray into the path of Towell, who flicked a cool first-time finish beyond the advancing goalkeeper.

Danny Cowley's hosts were some way short of the hugely impressive performances they put in against Ipswich in the last round - first in drawing at Portman Road and then winning the replay - but always looked dangerous going forward, with burly striker Matt Rhead a constant threat.

But it was Rhead's strike partner Robinson who was instrumental in the Imps pulling level, grappling with Murray as they competed for a free-kick and rightly being awarded a spot kick, from which Power made no mistake.

The hosts went in front when Nathan Arnold - who scored a last-minute winner against Ipswich - sent over a cross from the right that on-loan Chelsea defender Tomori contrived to steer into his own net.

And the result was put beyond doubt five minutes from full-time when Robinson fired home a clinical finish after a quick break to register his fifth goal in this season's competition.

More to follow.