Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Lincoln City reached the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in 115 years with a superb victory over Championship leaders Brighton at Sincil Bank.
Brighton went in front through Richie Towell but the National League leaders mounted a superb second-half recovery.
Alan Power's penalty began the fightback before Fikayo Tomori put the ball past his own goalkeeper.
Theo Robinson, who scored twice at Ipswich in the third round, added the third on the break.
Lincoln show battling qualities
Brighton made nine changes for this match but they nevertheless began well with Glenn Murray bringing a good save from Paul Farman with a header and Solly March rattling the crossbar from long range before they opened the scoring.
A long ball forward was knocked on by Murray into the path of Towell, who flicked a cool first-time finish beyond the advancing goalkeeper.
Danny Cowley's hosts were some way short of the hugely impressive performances they put in against Ipswich in the last round - first in drawing at Portman Road and then winning the replay - but always looked dangerous going forward, with burly striker Matt Rhead a constant threat.
But it was Rhead's strike partner Robinson who was instrumental in the Imps pulling level, grappling with Murray as they competed for a free-kick and rightly being awarded a spot kick, from which Power made no mistake.
The hosts went in front when Nathan Arnold - who scored a last-minute winner against Ipswich - sent over a cross from the right that on-loan Chelsea defender Tomori contrived to steer into his own net.
And the result was put beyond doubt five minutes from full-time when Robinson fired home a clinical finish after a quick break to register his fifth goal in this season's competition.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 1Farman
- 2WoodBooked at 41mins
- 5Waterfall
- 25Raggett
- 3Habergham
- 28Arnold
- 8PowerBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMcCombeat 90+8'minutes
- 30Woodyard
- 11Hawkridge
- 9RheadSubstituted forLongat 88'minutes
- 31RobinsonSubstituted forMuldoonat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Muldoon
- 10Marriott
- 12Long
- 14Miles
- 23Walker
- 27McCombe
- 35Moyses
Brighton
- 1MäenpääSubstituted forAnkergrenat 56'minutes
- 27TomoriBooked at 37mins
- 18Goldson
- 4Hünemeier
- 44Adekugbe
- 21NorwoodBooked at 90mins
- 14Sidwell
- 8SkalakSubstituted forMurphyat 68'minutes
- 29TowellBooked at 24minsSubstituted forHemedat 68'minutes
- 20March
- 17MurrayBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 5Dunk
- 7Kayal
- 10Hemed
- 15Murphy
- 16Ankergren
- 24Ince
- 43White
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 9,469
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Jamie McCombe replaces Alan Power.
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Habergham (Lincoln City).
Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Lincoln City).
Attempt blocked. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Long with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March.
Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Muldoon (Lincoln City).
Booking
Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jack Muldoon (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steve Sidwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Sean Long replaces Matt Rhead.
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Jack Muldoon replaces Theo Robinson.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Theo Robinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Arnold.
Offside, Lincoln City. Bradley Wood tries a through ball, but Theo Robinson is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March.
Hand ball by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
Attempt blocked. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City).
Foul by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Lincoln City. Matt Rhead tries a through ball, but Theo Robinson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jamie Murphy replaces Jiri Skalak.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Richard Towell.
Fikayo Tomori (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Lincoln City).
Goal!
Own Goal by Fikayo Tomori, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lincoln City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Alan Power (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Casper Ankergren replaces Niki Mäenpää because of an injury.