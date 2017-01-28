Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City

Leroy Sane scored for the third successive game to help Manchester City reach the FA Cup fifth round as Crystal Palace lost to Premier League opposition for the fifth time in six games under Sam Allardyce.

City went in front when Gabriel Jesus marked his first start by setting up Raheem Sterling to score.

Sane doubled their lead after a wonderful David Silva pass.

Yaya Toure completed the victory with an exquisite finish from a free-kick.

Captain Vincent Kompany played the full 90 minutes on his return from a two-month injury lay-off.

Pep smiling again on positive day

City boss Pep Guardiola joined his players on the pitch at the final whistle to thank the club's 3,662 travelling supporters.

The Spaniard has not had an awful lot to smile about lately, his side winning just two of their past five games, and was even pictured looking glum during a hailstorm at Selhurst Park.

By the end, Guardiola was joking on the pitch with Toure after City made easy work of Palace on a day of several positives.

Jesus' pass for the opening goal was as lovely to watch as Sterling's clinical finish, Silva's ball to Sane was even better, and Toure's set-piece goal was stunning.

On top of that, Kompany returned nine weeks after suffering knee-ligament damage and concussion at the same ground.

Problems mount for Allardyce

Palace played some of their best football last season in the FA Cup, winning at Southampton and Tottenham on their way to the final.

This time they limped out of the competition in disappointing fashion in front of their own fans, leaving them to focus on Premier League survival.

With a league match at Bournemouth to come on Tuesday, Allardyce made six changes. Few impressed, and recent signing Jeffrey Schlupp went off with a hamstring injury.

Jeffrey Schlupp (left) could be facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected hamstring injury

There were, though, glimpses of encouragement.

City's second-choice keeper Willy Caballero had to save well to deny James Tomkins when the tie was goalless and, with Palace trailing 1-0, substitute Loic Remy fired wastefully over.

Allardyce will now look to push through the signing of Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt before the transfer window closes at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Palace have conceded in all six games against top-flight opposition since Allardyce took charge last month and that must be addressed if they are to stay up.