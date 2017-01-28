FA Cup - Fourth Round
Crystal Palace0Man City3

Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City

Leroy Sane scored for the third successive game to help Manchester City reach the FA Cup fifth round as Crystal Palace lost to Premier League opposition for the fifth time in six games under Sam Allardyce.

City went in front when Gabriel Jesus marked his first start by setting up Raheem Sterling to score.

Sane doubled their lead after a wonderful David Silva pass.

Yaya Toure completed the victory with an exquisite finish from a free-kick.

Captain Vincent Kompany played the full 90 minutes on his return from a two-month injury lay-off.

Reaction from Selhurst Park and all of Saturday's FA Cup fourth round ties

Pep smiling again on positive day

City boss Pep Guardiola joined his players on the pitch at the final whistle to thank the club's 3,662 travelling supporters.

The Spaniard has not had an awful lot to smile about lately, his side winning just two of their past five games, and was even pictured looking glum during a hailstorm at Selhurst Park.

Pep Guardiola joined his Manchester City players on the pitch after the final whistle
Pep Guardiola joined his Manchester City players on the pitch after the final whistle

By the end, Guardiola was joking on the pitch with Toure after City made easy work of Palace on a day of several positives.

Jesus' pass for the opening goal was as lovely to watch as Sterling's clinical finish, Silva's ball to Sane was even better, and Toure's set-piece goal was stunning.

On top of that, Kompany returned nine weeks after suffering knee-ligament damage and concussion at the same ground.

Problems mount for Allardyce

Palace played some of their best football last season in the FA Cup, winning at Southampton and Tottenham on their way to the final.

This time they limped out of the competition in disappointing fashion in front of their own fans, leaving them to focus on Premier League survival.

With a league match at Bournemouth to come on Tuesday, Allardyce made six changes. Few impressed, and recent signing Jeffrey Schlupp went off with a hamstring injury.

Jeffrey Schlupp (left) could be facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected hamstring injury
Jeffrey Schlupp (left) could be facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected hamstring injury

There were, though, glimpses of encouragement.

City's second-choice keeper Willy Caballero had to save well to deny James Tomkins when the tie was goalless and, with Palace trailing 1-0, substitute Loic Remy fired wastefully over.

Allardyce will now look to push through the signing of Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt before the transfer window closes at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Palace have conceded in all six games against top-flight opposition since Allardyce took charge last month and that must be addressed if they are to stay up.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 13Hennessey
  • 2Ward
  • 34KellyBooked at 54mins
  • 5Tomkins
  • 31SchluppSubstituted forFryersat 76'minutes
  • 4Flamini
  • 16LedleyBooked at 90mins
  • 14Lee Chung-yong
  • 22MutchBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMcArthurat 65'minutes
  • 10Townsend
  • 17C BentekeSubstituted forRemyat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Cabaye
  • 8Remy
  • 18McArthur
  • 19Fryers
  • 25Kaikai
  • 27Delaney
  • 40Perntreou

Man City

  • 13Caballero
  • 22Clichy
  • 11Kolarov
  • 4Kompany
  • 3SagnaBooked at 56mins
  • 18Delph
  • 42Y TouréBooked at 28mins
  • 7SterlingBooked at 36minsSubstituted forJesús Navasat 66'minutes
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forFernandoat 78'minutes
  • 19SanéSubstituted forNolitoat 84'minutes
  • 33de Jesus

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 6Fernando
  • 9Nolito
  • 15Jesús Navas
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 24Stones
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
13,979

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 3.

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 3. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Delay in match Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) because of an injury.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace).

Foul by Nolito (Manchester City).

Mathieu Flamini (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaël Clichy (Manchester City).

Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Nolito replaces Leroy Sané.

Foul by Jesús Navas (Manchester City).

Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando (Manchester City).

Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Leroy Sané (Manchester City).

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Gaël Clichy (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace).

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gaël Clichy.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Fernando replaces David Silva.

Foul by Leroy Sané (Manchester City).

Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Ezekiel Fryers replaces Jeffrey Schlupp because of an injury.

Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Silva.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gaël Clichy.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces Raheem Sterling.

Foul by Leroy Sané (Manchester City).

Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Jordon Mutch.

Foul by Bacary Sagna (Manchester City).

Jordon Mutch (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

