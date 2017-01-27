Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Adam Lallana has scored 10 times for club and country this season but is without a goal in seven games

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are set to be without Adam Lallana for their FA Cup fourth-round tie with Championship side Wolves.

The forward needed stitches in a cut suffered against Southampton in midweek and is unlikely to be risked but full-back Nathaniel Clyne is fit.

Jurgen Klopp will make changes but name a stronger side than against Plymouth.

Wolves will be without goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who is banned after being sent off against Norwich, so youngster Harry Burgoyne is expected to start.

The Championship side have sold out their allocation of 8,300 tickets at Anfield.

Paul Lambert was the first Scottish player to win the European Cup with a non-British team

Wolves head coach Paul Lambert won the Champions League as a player with Klopp's former side Borussia Dortmund - and the Liverpool boss says the two men know each other well.

"He's absolutely a Dortmund legend," said Klopp. "He was always welcome at Dortmund.

"When he had no job he came and watched training. We spoke a little bit. We know each other well.

"He's a very nice guy and I'm really happy that we can meet. But, even though he's very nice, I would like to send him home with empty hands."

Media playback is not supported on this device Klopp backs Sturridge to return to his best

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first time Liverpool and Wolves have met in the FA Cup since February 1952, also at the fourth round stage, on the day Anfield's all-time record attendance of 61,905 was set.

Wolves have scored just seven goals in their past 13 games in all competitions against Liverpool, and never more than once in a match.

The Reds have lost just one of their seven most recent meetings with Wolves in all competitions (W5 D1).

Liverpool

Liverpool's past two losses at Anfield in the FA Cup have been to second-tier teams (Barnsley in 2008 and Reading 2010).

Wolves

Wolves have only progressed from one of their past eight fourth-round ties in the FA Cup, beating Watford 4-1 in 2007-08.

Wolves' 2-0 win over Stoke in the last round was their first away FA Cup win since January 2010 when they beat Tranmere, which was also the last time they won back to back away games in the competition.