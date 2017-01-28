Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Garry Thompson replaces Paul Hayes.
Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers
Son Heung-min's stoppage-time winner saw Tottenham recover from being a goal down with a minute to go against League Two Wycombe in the FA Cup fourth round.
Paul Hayes, who had earlier headed against the bar, shocked the Premier League side with a sweetly struck left-footed volley to put Wycombe ahead.
The captain grabbed his second from the spot to double the visitors' lead.
But Son's deflected effort on the hour and a Vincent Janssen penalty four minutes later pulled Spurs level.
Substitute Garry Thompson headed in Myles Weston's cross with seven minutes to go to put Gareth Ainsworth's side back in front.
But a composed 89th-minute finish from Dele Alli pulled Spurs level again, before Son scrambled in a late winner.
Chairboys' experience shows
Wycombe boss Ainsworth said there was "no pressure" on his side when arriving at White Hart Lane, and the side 70 places below Tottenham in the league pyramid will take heart from a performance that saw their 16-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.
That run has taken the Chairboys from a relegation battle into sixth place in the fourth tier and they had already surpassed expectations in the FA Cup by reaching the fourth round for only the second time in the club's history.
Roy Essandoh was the hero with a late winner when Wycombe shocked Leicester City to reach the semi-finals in 2001, while it was 33-year-old Hayes who looked to have written the headlines this time around - his stunning volley setting the League Two side on their way.
The Wycombe skipper was complemented by veteran forward Adebayo Akinfenwa, whose physical presence caused problems for a young Spurs defence from the first minute when he nodded across goal for his strike partner to head against the bar.
The front two made way for Weston and Thompson midway through the second half, and it was the substitutes who combined to put Wycombe within a whisker of a memorable FA Cup upset.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 13Vorm
- 16Trippier
- 38Carter-Vickers
- 27WimmerSubstituted forDembéléat 61'minutes
- 33Davies
- 29WinksBooked at 54mins
- 15Dier
- 17Sissoko
- 25OnomahSubstituted forAlliat 61'minutes
- 14NkoudouSubstituted forJanssenat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 7Son Heung-min
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 9Janssen
- 12Wanyama
- 19Dembélé
- 20Alli
- 30López Sabata
- 37Walker-Peters
Wycombe
- 27Blackman
- 2JombatiBooked at 42mins
- 5Stewart
- 6Pierre
- 3Jacobson
- 11Wood
- 25Gape
- 17O'NienBooked at 54mins
- 24Kashket
- 20AkinfenwaSubstituted forWestonat 68'minutes
- 9Hayes
Substitutes
- 7Thompson
- 8Bean
- 13Richardson
- 16Harriman
- 19Weston
- 23De Havilland
- 29Saunders
- Referee:
- Roger East
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
