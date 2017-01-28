Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

Pedro added another FA Cup goal to the two he scored against Peterborough in round three

Premier League leaders Chelsea swept aside west London rivals Brentford to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues made nine changes to their starting XI but still had far too much for their Championship opponents.

They killed the game in 21 minutes with Pedro finishing a sweeping move after Willian's free-kick had put them ahead.

The third was scored on the break by Branislav Ivanovic, who was later fouled to allow Michy Batshuayi to add a fourth from the penalty spot.

It could easily have been more, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw two shots saved and chipped a third against the bar, while Batshuayi had an effort cleared off the line and another ruled out for offside.

While many of their rivals stutter in both league and cups, everything is looking very rosy for Chelsea, who have now won 14 of their past 15 matches in all competitions and have been victorious in 10 successive games at Stamford Bridge.

Not only did they stroll to victory, but they did so without many of the players who are likely to line up in Tuesday's important Premier League game at fourth-placed Liverpool.

