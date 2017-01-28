Match ends, Chelsea 4, Brentford 0.
Chelsea 4-0 Brentford
Premier League leaders Chelsea swept aside west London rivals Brentford to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The Blues made nine changes to their starting XI but still had far too much for their Championship opponents.
They killed the game in 21 minutes with Pedro finishing a sweeping move after Willian's free-kick had put them ahead.
The third was scored on the break by Branislav Ivanovic, who was later fouled to allow Michy Batshuayi to add a fourth from the penalty spot.
It could easily have been more, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw two shots saved and chipped a third against the bar, while Batshuayi had an effort cleared off the line and another ruled out for offside.
While many of their rivals stutter in both league and cups, everything is looking very rosy for Chelsea, who have now won 14 of their past 15 matches in all competitions and have been victorious in 10 successive games at Stamford Bridge.
Not only did they stroll to victory, but they did so without many of the players who are likely to line up in Tuesday's important Premier League game at fourth-placed Liverpool.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Begovic
- 5Zouma
- 26Terry
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forKenedyat 71'minutes
- 11PedroSubstituted forDiego Costaat 76'minutes
- 4Fàbregas
- 29ChalobahBooked at 89mins
- 6Aké
- 22WillianSubstituted forIvanovicat 64'minutes
- 23Batshuayi
- 14Loftus-Cheek
Substitutes
- 2Ivanovic
- 10Hazard
- 15Moses
- 16Kenedy
- 19Diego Costa
- 21Matic
- 37Eduardo
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 14Egan
- 6Dean
- 5Bjelland
- 2ColinBooked at 55mins
- 8Yennaris
- 10McEachranSubstituted forKerschbaumerat 78'minutes
- 15Woods
- 29Barbet
- 19SawyersSubstituted forHoganat 64'minutes
- 21VibeSubstituted forJotaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hogan
- 11Hofmann
- 16Bonham
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 20Clarke
- 23Jota
- 30Field
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 41,042
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 4, Brentford 0.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic with a cross.
Booking
Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Andreas Bjelland (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea).
Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 4, Brentford 0. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Chelsea. Branislav Ivanovic draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Yoann Barbet (Brentford) after a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Chelsea. Diego Costa tries a through ball, but Kenedy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Konstantin Kerschbaumer replaces Josh McEachran.
Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Diego Costa replaces Pedro.
Delay in match John Egan (Brentford) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Attempt blocked. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Kenedy replaces César Azpilicueta.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Brentford 0. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro following a fast break.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by John Egan.
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jota (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Jota replaces Lasse Vibe.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Scott Hogan replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Branislav Ivanovic replaces Willian.
Attempt saved. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Nico Yennaris is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Willian with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Colin (Brentford).