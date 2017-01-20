Joel Matip: Liverpool centre-back is cleared to play by Fifa

Joel Matip has not played for Cameroon since 2015 and was not included in their final 23-man squad for the tournament in Gabon

Joel Matip has been cleared to play for Liverpool by Fifa following confusion over the defender's availability during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon said he had refused a call-up, and Fifa rules state a player may be blocked from featuring for his club if he refuses to play for his country.

Matip, 25, was left out of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United as the Reds failed to get clearance on the issue.

But world football's governing body has dismissed the case.

Matip has not played for Cameroon since 2015 and was not included in their final 23-man squad for the tournament in Gabon.

The centre-back was one of seven Cameroon players to say they did not want to play, according to the country's football association (Fecafoot).

The defender cited a "bad experience" with previous coaching staff, Fecafoot said.

Speaking at the time, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos said: "These players have put personal interest above those of the national team and the federation reserves the right to take action in accordance with Fifa regulations."