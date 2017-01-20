BBC Sport - Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta 'glad' to have Diego Costa back
Azpilicueta 'glad' to have Costa back
- From the section Football
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta discusses Diego Costa's return to the squad and his thoughts on how the Chinese Super League will impact the transfer market.
Watch more from Cesar Azpilicueta on Football Focus this Saturday, 21 January from 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired