BBC Sport - Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta 'glad' to have Diego Costa back

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta discusses Diego Costa's return to the squad and his thoughts on how the Chinese Super League will impact the transfer market.

Watch more from Cesar Azpilicueta on Football Focus this Saturday, 21 January from 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

