Gerard Deulofeu: AC Milan sign Everton winger on loan

AC Milan have signed Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan until the end of the season.

The Toffees initially rejected a loan bid for the 22-year-old from the Serie A club.

Middlesbrough were also reportedly interested in the former Barcelona player, who has made 13 appearances for the Premier League club this campaign.

The Spaniard joined Everton in 2015 for £4.3m having spent the 2013-14 season on loan with the club.

Milan, who are fifth in Serie A, announced the signing of Deulofeu on their Twitter feed.

