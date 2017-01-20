Saido Berahino: Stoke in talks with West Brom over signing 23-year-old striker

Saido Berahino last played for West Brom on 10 September in a 1-0 Premier League defeat by Bournemouth

Stoke are in talks to sign West Brom striker Saido Berahino.

The deal being discussed would be worth up to £15m including add-ons, with an initial fee of £8m.

Berahino's contract at the Hawthorns expires at the end of the season as the player is yet to accept a new deal at the Premier League club.

The Baggies made a third new contract offer to Berahino in late December, two months after the 23-year-old had been put on a weight-loss training plan.

He was sent to a conditioning camp in France to help him regain fitness.

Prior to that, the England Under-21s player reacted angrily to a bid from Tottenham being turned down on transfer deadline day in summer 2015.

In September of that year, Berahino tweeted that he would never play for the club again under then-chairman Jeremy Peace.

And in January 2015, Berahino scored four goals but barely celebrated in what was interpreted as a sign of his growing disillusionment at the Hawthorns.

Speaking after Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Spurs, West Brom boss and former Stoke manager Tony Pulis had said Berahino, who has not played since September, would not be sold "unless it is right for the club".

He added: "It has to be a two-way situation. That has always been the situation; we will not sell the lad because it suits him."