BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss backs Claudio Bravo

Guardiola backs keeper Bravo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola backs goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and says that his whole side, including himself, need to do better to improve recent results.

READ MORE: Is Claudio Bravo really so bad?

READ MORE: Manchester City v Tottenham preview

