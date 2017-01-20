BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss backs Claudio Bravo
Guardiola backs keeper Bravo
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola backs goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and says that his whole side, including himself, need to do better to improve recent results.
READ MORE: Is Claudio Bravo really so bad?
READ MORE: Manchester City v Tottenham preview
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired