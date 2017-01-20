Premier League, Championship & Scottish Cup previews
-
- From the section Football
It's a busy weekend in England and Scotland. Here's your one-stop shop for all of the Premier League, Championship and Scottish Cup previews.
All times GMT, and 15:00 unless otherwise stated
Premier League
Saturday
Liverpool v Swansea City - 12:30
Middlesbrough v West Ham United
Stoke City v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - 17:30
Sunday
Southampton v Leicester City - 12:00
Championship
Saturday
Queens Park Rangers v Fulham - 12:30
Aston Villa v Preston North End
Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City
Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town
Newcastle United v Rotherham United
Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
Barnsley v Leeds United - 17:30
Scottish Cup
Saturday
Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic (preview to come)
Ayr United v Queen's Park (preview to come)
Elgin City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical
Partick Thistle v Formartine United
Sunday
Raith Rovers v Heart of Midlothian - 13:05 (preview to come)
Albion Rovers v Celtic (preview to come)