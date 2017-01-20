Premier League, Championship & Scottish Cup previews

From the section

It's a busy weekend in England and Scotland. Here's your one-stop shop for all of the Premier League, Championship and Scottish Cup previews.

All times GMT, and 15:00 unless otherwise stated

Premier League

Saturday

Liverpool v Swansea City - 12:30

Bournemouth v Watford

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v West Ham United

Stoke City v Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - 17:30

Sunday

Southampton v Leicester City - 12:00

Arsenal v Burnley - 14:15

Chelsea v Hull City - 16:30

Championship

Saturday

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham - 12:30

Aston Villa v Preston North End

Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City

Cardiff City v Burton Albion

Derby County v Reading

Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town

Newcastle United v Rotherham United

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City

Wigan Athletic v Brentford

Barnsley v Leeds United - 17:30

Scottish Cup

Saturday

Rangers v Motherwell - 12:30

Aberdeen v Stranraer

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic (preview to come)

Ayr United v Queen's Park (preview to come)

Bonnyrigg Rose v Hibernian

Dundee v St Mirren

Elgin City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical

Livingston v East Fife

Morton v Falkirk

Partick Thistle v Formartine United

Ross County v Dundee United

St Johnstone v Stenhousemuir

Stirling Albion v Clyde

Sunday

Raith Rovers v Heart of Midlothian - 13:05 (preview to come)

Albion Rovers v Celtic (preview to come)