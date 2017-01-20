David Moyes: Sunderland boss paints downbeat picture for transfer window

Despite sitting 19th, Sunderland have won four of their last 11 matches

Sunderland manager David Moyes says any new signings will struggle to make a significant impact on his team's fortunes after admitting his transfer budget is "limited with a big L".

The Black Cats currently sit second from bottom in the Premier League.

"I'd be kidding if I said the players we're going to bring will massively make a big difference," said Moyes, 53.

"We probably couldn't get that level of player and probably wouldn't have the finances."

He added: "To suggest the players we bring in would be making a big difference, I think, wouldn't be correct."

Moyes refused to confirm any truth in a reported £10m move for Norwich midfielder Robbie Brady.

The Scottish manager has also been linked with a move for Phil Jagielka - who he worked with at Everton - and Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa.

"I think we have been linked with about four of five players this week and I can tell you that of the players we're in for, it's none of them," added the former Manchester United boss.

At the same stage of last season, Sunderland were 18th with three more points than they have acquired in the current campaign.

Then-manager Sam Allardyce signed midfielder Jan Kirchoff, defender Lamine Kone and winger Wahbi Khazri, with all three helping the north-east club to claim 21 points from their last 17 matches of the season to survive.

Despite their lowly position, Sunderland are just a point from safety and have four wins from their last 11 league games.

They travel to eighth-placed West Brom on Saturday.