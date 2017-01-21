Afcon 2017: Renard must 'forget' bond with Ivorians

Morocco players celebrate during their victory over Togo

Morocco coach Herve Renard revealed he will be fighting his emotions when he takes on former team Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Two years after leading Ivory Coast to the title, Renard will face them with a quarter-finals spot at stake.

"I try to forget, because when I saw all the Ivorians before our World Cup qualifier two months ago, it was very emotional for me," he said.

"We have to fight and play to win... we have to be strong."

Renard's Morocco side set up a fascinating finale to Group C by beating Togo 3-1 on Friday, following the Ivorians' 2-2 draw with DR Congo earlier the same day.

DR Congo lead the table on four points, Morocco have three, Ivory Coast two and Togo one.

A win over Ivory Coast in Oyem will secure Morocco a place in the last eight, whilst denying the champions qualification. But all four teams in the pool still have a chance of qualifying.

Morocco have made life difficult for themselves in Gabon, losing their first game 1-0 to Dr Congo and then going behind to Togo on Friday.

Renard praised his players for their resilience after they fought back from what looked to be a desperate position.

"It was very difficult psychologically - when you lose the first game, even if you played a good game, [then] you are down after 10 minutes," Renard said.

"These players are very strong - we scored three goals, it was very important for the confidence."