BBC Sport - Antonio Conte says Chelsea's Diego Costa is happy and available for selection

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says Diego Costa is fit and available for selection this weekend against Hull City after press speculation about a big-money move to China.

READ MORE: Costa wants to stay at Chelsea

