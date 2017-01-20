BBC Sport - Antonio Conte says Chelsea's Diego Costa is happy and available for selection
Costa is happy and available - Conte
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says Diego Costa is fit and available for selection this weekend against Hull City after press speculation about a big-money move to China.
