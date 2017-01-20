BBC Sport - Memphis Depay: Jose Mourinho says forward is good enough for Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Memphis Depay is a "fantastic professional" who has the talent to be brought back to the club, despite his transfer to French Ligue 1 club Lyon.
