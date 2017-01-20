Leyton Orient: President Francesco Becchetti will "consider offers" for club

Francesco Becchetti bought Leyton Orient from Barry Hearn in the summer of 2014

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti will consider "appropriate offers" for the east London club.

Becchetti took over the O's in 2014, after the side had been beaten in the League One play-off final by Rotherham.

The Italian businessman has employed eight different managers since then, but Orient are now 20th in League Two, two points above the relegation zone.

Chief executive Alessandro Angelieri says Becchetti has already received one offer, but it was "not acceptable".

In a statement on the club website, Angelieri said the actions of the club hierarchy since their takeover from Barry Hearn had always been "in good faith".

He said the side they inherited, which had finished third in League One under Russell Slade in 2013-14, was "a squad without [a] future".

Angelieri went on to defend their recent transfer policy and criticised former players.

