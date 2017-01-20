Omar Elabdellaoui: Hull City sign right-back on loan from Olympiakos

Elabdellaoui had a stint at Manchester City

Hull City have signed right-back Omar Elabdellaoui on loan from Olympiakos, according to the Greek club.

Tigers boss Marco Silva is familiar with Elabdellaoui having managed the 25-year-old Norway international during his stint as boss at Olympiakos.

Elabdellaoui had a spell at Manchester City as a teenager but did not make a first-team appearance.

He went on loan to Stromsgodset and Feyenoord before moves to Eintracht Braunschweig and then Olympiakos.

The arrival of Elabdellaoui follows Silva bringing in Everton striker Oumar Niasse on loan until the end of the season and signing Porto midfielder Evandro for an undisclosed fee.

Hull are 18th in the Premier League as they battle to avoid relegation.