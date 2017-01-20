Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss seeks Vincent Tan funding for promotion bid

Cardiff City are unbeaten in their last three Championship games

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has hinted he does not want to stay at the club next season unless his summer transfer plans are matched by owner Vincent Tan.

Warnock is keen for an eighth career promotion and hopes to convince Tan to give him funds in the summer.

The Bluebirds are 18th in the Championship and 20 points off the 50 Warnock says will guarantee survival.

"I said to Vincent we need three or four quality players, if you want to challenge that is," he said.

"If you don't want to challenge, obviously you can get somebody else in and you can go with what you want to go with. It's one of those things."

Warnock met Tan for the first time in his reign following the win at Bristol City.

He said: "I have to show Vincent I am the one he should support to have a go [for promotion].

Cardiff City's owner Vincent Tan met with Neil Warnock on 16 January

"That is what my job is between now and the end of the season to try and convince him he will not have a better chance. Then it is up to him and the board to decide."

He added: "It was not about definitive answers it was about having a chat really about the way he felt about the club.

"I would not want to be anywhere and pick my money up if I have not got a chance of promotion, not at my age now.

"About 20 years ago I probably would have loved to have been anywhere for two or three years. But not now.

"I want to have a go next year and Vincent knows that.

"We have had a friendly chat. I am not going to throw money away now in January when I think it would be silly to get people in place now when you might not want to put them in place in the summer."

Scotland goalkeeper Alan McGregor, signed on loan from Hull City, will make his debut as Cardiff take on visitors Burton Albion on Saturday, a club Warnock managed in the early 1980s.

Cardiff are still keen on Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes while Warnock said former England striker Ricky Lambert would not go out on loan and Rhys Healey, recently returned from a loan at Newport County, would also be staying at Cardiff.