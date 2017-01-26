Aberdeen v Dundee

Ryan Christie has joined Aberdeen on loan from Celtic

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ryan Christie could make his Aberdeen debut in Friday's Premiership meeting with Dundee after joining on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joins a fully fit Dons squad available to manager Derek McInnes.

Dundee are without Darren O'Dea due to suspension, while fellow defender James McPake remains out following injury.

And midfielder Nicky Low is also unavailable for Paul Hartley's visitors at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen won their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie last weekend, 4-0 against League One Stranraer, but Dundee lost 2-0 to Championship side St Mirren.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes (speaking to Aberdeen's website): "We were let down a wee bit last year in the January window by two or three things.

"And it was important we dealt with what we can deal with, and we have managed to make a good signing."

Dundee manager Paul Hartley: "We have got to pick ourselves up. We had a disappointing weekend, we have tried to find answers with what went wrong, but that's the same team that beat St Johnstone convincingly.

"Since the players came in on Monday we have focused on the Aberdeen game, because we are going to face a really good team who are high in confidence. So we have to make sure we are right for that."