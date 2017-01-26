Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Dundee
Venue: Pittodrie

Aberdeen v Dundee

Ryan Christie
Ryan Christie has joined Aberdeen on loan from Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Ryan Christie could make his Aberdeen debut in Friday's Premiership meeting with Dundee after joining on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season.

    The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joins a fully fit Dons squad available to manager Derek McInnes.

    Dundee are without Darren O'Dea due to suspension, while fellow defender James McPake remains out following injury.

    And midfielder Nicky Low is also unavailable for Paul Hartley's visitors at Pittodrie.

    Aberdeen won their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie last weekend, 4-0 against League One Stranraer, but Dundee lost 2-0 to Championship side St Mirren.

    Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes (speaking to Aberdeen's website): "We were let down a wee bit last year in the January window by two or three things.

    "And it was important we dealt with what we can deal with, and we have managed to make a good signing."

    Dundee manager Paul Hartley: "We have got to pick ourselves up. We had a disappointing weekend, we have tried to find answers with what went wrong, but that's the same team that beat St Johnstone convincingly.

    "Since the players came in on Monday we have focused on the Aberdeen game, because we are going to face a really good team who are high in confidence. So we have to make sure we are right for that."

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Friday 27th January 2017

    View all Scottish Premiership scores

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Celtic2120104161
    2Rangers211164739
    3Aberdeen2011451637
    4Hearts218761231
    5St Johnstone21777028
    6Ross County21588-1323
    7Partick Thistle21579-522
    8Dundee216411-722
    9Motherwell20569-821
    10Kilmarnock21489-1920
    11Hamilton212118-1017
    12Inverness CT213711-1416
    View full Scottish Premiership table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Back to Hockey at The Edge!

    Back to Hockey
    Get into golf

    Beginner Golf Coaching Session

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired