Derby County v Leicester City

Derby's new signing David Nugent scored twice for Leicester the last time these teams met

TEAM NEWS

Derby striker David Nugent is doubtful to face his former club as he is struggling with a knee injury.

Midfielders Bradley Johnson and Jacob Butterfield return after suspension, while Ikechi Anya and Nick Blackman could be involved following injury.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri says Riyad Mahrez is available after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in the wake of Algeria's exit.

However, his international team-mate Islam Slimani is injured.

Striker Leonardo Ulloa, who handed in a transfer request last week, is out with a thigh problem, and Daniel Amartey remains on international duty with Ghana.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "This is quite simply a tie neither will want to lose. Leicester's current fragile confidence would be only be further damaged by an FA Cup exit to their East Midlands rivals.

"Claudio Ranieri will hope a victory could kick-start some consistency in their league form, although their only domestic away win of the season came in the last round at Goodison Park.

"That will only to add Derby's belief that they can knock out Premier League opposition again.

"The Rams are yet to lose at home since Steve McLaren's return to the club and will feel they can enhance their Championship play-off push with a cup night to remember."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Derby County manager Steve McClaren on Ranieri: "To question the manager's job is ridiculous. But that's modern-day sport, modern-day society.

"For me, Leicester are a team who can win, and should have aspirations to win, the FA Cup.

"Leicester wouldn't have achieved what they did last season if it wasn't for Ranieri and their future is brighter for it, because of Ranieri."

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri: "We need two or three results to get confidence. I feel good every time. Always, I am positive and I think about tomorrow.

"Derby play very well. Under Steve McClaren they are very full of confidence and they want to beat us."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Derby have lost eight of the last nine meetings in all competitions. Their only win in that period came at home in March 2013.

Leicester won 4-1 the last time the sides met - that was in January 2014 when Steve McClaren was in his first spell as Derby manager, while the Rams' current striker David Nugent scored twice for the Foxes.

This will be their first meeting in the FA Cup since 1909, when Leicester lost 2-0 at home.

Derby County

Derby are unbeaten at home since Steve McClaren's return to the club in October (W7, D2).

The Rams have only conceded two goals in their last nine matches at home - they set a new club record of eight consecutive home clean sheets this season.

They have only gone further than the fourth round on one occasion in the last six campaigns.

The Rams' win over West Brom in the third round was the first time they had beaten a team from a higher division in the FA Cup in 31 years.

Leicester City