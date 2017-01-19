Northern Ireland women earn 1-0 win over Portugal in international friendly

Marissa Callaghan plays for Cliftonville
Skipper Marissa Callaghan hit Northern Ireland's winner in Portugal

Northern Ireland's women earned a surprise 1-0 friendly win over Euro 2017 qualifiers Portugal in Agueda on Thursday night.

Captain Marissa Callaghan's second-half goal proved enough for Alfie Wylie's side as they avenged a 1-0 defeat by the Portuguese earlier this week.

Northern Irish keeper Jackie Burns made several fine saves but Kerry Montgomery also went close for the visitors.

Avilla Bergin set up Callaghan's winner with a superb cross.

As Portugal chased an equaliser, Jessica Foy and Ashley Hutton made a couple of crucial interventions while substitute striker Lauren Brennan also held the ball up well, when the Northern Irish did attempt to counter.

Manager Wylie made three changes from the starting line-up that lost last time out with Lauren Wade, Ciara Sherwood and Bergin replacing Kirsty McGuinness, Laura Rafferty and Caragh Miligan.

