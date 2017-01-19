Robbie Keane: Preston refuse to dismiss move for ex-LA Galaxy striker

Robbie Keane scored 92 goals in 146 appearances in MLS

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson is keeping options open over a possible approach for striker Robbie Keane.

The 36-year-old is a free agent after leaving Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy in November.

The Republic of Ireland record appearance holder played for 10 different clubs during his career including Leeds, Liverpool and Celtic.

"I'm not going to dismiss it, but I'm not going to say that the interest is full on," said Grayson.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "If Robbie Keane is available then he is a player that is going to attract a lot of interest from a lot of clubs.

"Would we be interested? I'm sure every club in the Championship would be looking forward to an opportunity speak to him."

Asked if he had spoken to Keane, Grayson responded: "I'm not telling you that."