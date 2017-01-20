BBC Sport - Football Focus for BBC World News
Football Focus for BBC World News
- From the section Football
Dan Walker is joined by Trevor Sinclair for this week's Football Focus.
We hear from Stoke City striker Peter Crouch who hopes his 100th Premier League goal might be scored against Manchester United on Saturday.
And with the Africa Cup of Nations well under way, we hear from Uganda's coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.
Top videos
