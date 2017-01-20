Scott Wharton: Cambridge United sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Scott Wharton played in the EFL Trophy for Blackburn's under-23s this season

Cambridge United have signed defender Scott Wharton on loan from Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has played four times for Rovers' first team, after making his debut in August against Burton.

"He's a left-footed centre-half that's been blooded into their first team so it's not much of a gamble," boss Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"With the loss of Tom Dallison and Josh Coulson out for the rest of the season we knew that position was paramount."

