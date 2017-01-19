Tom Ince not joining Newcastle United, says Derby County boss Steve McClaren

Tom Ince joined Derby from Hull City in the summer of 2015 following an earlier loan spell

Derby County manager Steve McClaren says reports of a Newcastle offer of £8m for Tom Ince would only be enough to buy the winger's right foot.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Championship leaders, but ex-Magpies boss McClaren laughed when asked if Ince would be leaving.

"It's newspapers stirring," McClaren said. "He is staying, definitely.

"Rumours are what sells. Fortunately we are are in a good position where Tom is staying here."

Ince has scored 10 goals in his past 12 games, with 11 in a total of 29 appearances so far this season, helping the Rams to seventh place in the table.

McClaren said he was aware of the ongoing talk of a bid from Newcastle.

"I heard that - £8m. That would probably pay for his right foot," he added.

"It's normal; we have to deal with it and cope with it. We will be creating plenty of speculation ourselves.

"It's part of the game. It's football, the window is open. Newspapers need to sell themselves."

