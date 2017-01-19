BBC Sport - Will Stoke's Peter Crouch do 'the robot' for his 100th goal?

Will Crouch resurrect 'the robot' for 100th goal?

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch discusses whether he will resurrect the 'robot' celebration if he scores his 100th Premier League goal ahead of Saturday's clash against Manchester United.

Watch more from Peter Crouch on Football Focus this Saturday, 21 January from 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

