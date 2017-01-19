BBC Sport - Asteras Tripolis play Olympiakos in comically bad weather
Downpour creates havoc in Greek match
- From the section Football
Heavy rain before the Greek Super League match between Asteras Tripolis and Olympiakos causes havoc on the pitch.
