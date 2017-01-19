BBC Sport - West Brom's Tony Pulis discusses management with Adrian Chiles
Does Pulis care about being liked?
- From the section Football
West Brom boss Tony Pulis discusses the difficulties of management with Adrian Chiles, including whether it is important to be liked by his players.
Watch more from Tony Pulis plus interviews with Hull boss Marco Silva and defender Curtis Davies on The Premier League Show, Thursday 19 January from 193:0 GMT on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.
