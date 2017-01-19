BBC Sport - West Brom's Tony Pulis discusses management with Adrian Chiles

Does Pulis care about being liked?

West Brom boss Tony Pulis discusses the difficulties of management with Adrian Chiles, including whether it is important to be liked by his players.

Watch more from Tony Pulis plus interviews with Hull boss Marco Silva and defender Curtis Davies on The Premier League Show, Thursday 19 January from 193:0 GMT on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

Top videos

Video

Does Pulis care about being liked?

Video

Downpour creates havoc in Greek match

Video

Djokovic stunned by world number 117

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Deacon, Gouffran & Arnold: Cracking replay goals

Video

Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Video

Konta 'looking forward' to Wozniacki tie

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Wenger rules out move for Payet

Video

How Facebook Live went wrong for NFL superstar

Video

Has Mourinho revitalised Rooney? - Pat Nevin analysis

Video

Premier League predictions with actor James McAvoy

Video

Origi penalty saved by McCormick

Video

Hawkins thrashes Murphy to make quarters

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired