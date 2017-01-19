BBC Sport - Lawro's Premier League predictions v James McAvoy

Premier League predictions with actor James McAvoy

Actor and lifelong Celtic fan James McAvoy predicts this weekend's Premier League results and reveals his favourite players from the Scottish side.

Watch Football Focus at 12:00 GMT on Saturday, 21 January on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Premier League predictions with actor James McAvoy

Video

Does Pulis care about being liked?

Video

Djokovic stunned by world number 117

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Deacon, Gouffran & Arnold: Cracking replay goals

Video

Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Video

Konta 'looking forward' to Wozniacki tie

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Wenger rules out move for Payet

Video

How Facebook Live went wrong for NFL superstar

Video

Has Mourinho revitalised Rooney? - Pat Nevin analysis

Video

Origi penalty saved by McCormick

Video

Hawkins thrashes Murphy to make quarters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired