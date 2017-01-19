Afcon 2017: Ghana's Baba Rahman leaves Afcon because of injury

Baba Rahman was stretchered off the pitch after only 39 minutes of the match against Uganda

Ghana's Baba Rahman will travel to Germany for possible knee surgery after suffering an injury that has ended his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 22-year-old left-back has returned to his Bundesliga club Schalke, where he is on loan from Chelsea.

Ghana said Rahman has "a rupture of the meniscus and a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament" in the left knee.

Rahman was hurt in the Black Stars' 1-0 win over Uganda in Group D on Tuesday.

Ghana's next match at the tournament is against Mali on Saturday. A victory would put them into the quarter-finals.