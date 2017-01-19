Henri Lansbury: Aston Villa close to signing Nottingham Forest captain

Henri Lansbury has made 150 appearances for Nottingham Forest since joining from Arsenal in August 2012

Aston Villa are expected to complete the signing of Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury by the end of Friday, reports BBC Nottingham Sport.

Forest rejected an offer from fierce rivals Derby County for the 26-year-old midfielder earlier in January.

The Rams have retained their interest in the former Arsenal player, for whom they made a bid of about £2.5m.

But Villa are believed to have offered about £3.5m for Lansbury, who is out of contract in the summer.

Lansbury, who joined Forest from the Gunners in August 2012, has scored six goals in 19 appearances this season, but he has not played since suffering a hamstring injury before the 3-0 loss at Derby on 11 December.

A takeover of Forest fell through last week, after which the Reds sacked manager Philippe Montanier.

Forest are only three points above the Championship relegation zone following a run which has seen them take just two points from a possible 21.

