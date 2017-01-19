Paul Clement: Swansea City must consider possibility of relegation

Paul Clement worked alongside England manager Gareth Southgate as a coach with England Under-21s

Paul Clement says Swansea would be "naive" to ignore the possibility of Premier League relegation when seeking new players in the transfer window.

But he is not giving up on top-flight survival and says his search for new recruits could go to deadline day.

The Swans head coach said "90-95 percent is thinking about bringing in players now to have an impact now".

He added: "But it would be naive to not think beyond that, just from an economic point of view."

Though the Welsh side are bottom of the league, Clement believes they can escape relegation.

"It does not look hopeless, one [point] behind the team outside the relegation zone and not far behind the teams just above that as well. That can change very quickly," he said.

New recruits Martin Olsson, bought from Norwich, and midfielder Tom Carroll, signed from Tottenham, are set for debuts in Saturday's lunchtime match with Liverpool at Anfield.

But Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh, signed last week from PSV Eindhoven, is doubtful with a calf injury.

Clement is still looking to add more players, but said: "It is a difficult period now.

"We are not close, but we have targets and we are monitoring that on a daily basis because there is a lot of other things that can affect whether you do those deals or not.

"It is possible some of those things may run right to the very last days of the window."

Clement refused to confirm speculation linking the Swans with Everton striker Arouna Kone or Leicester City target man Leonardo Ulloa.

And he said the club were keen to keep Fernando Llorente and Wayne Routledge - linked with moves to Chelsea and Birmingham respectively.

The transfer window shuts at 23:00 GMT on 31 January, the same night that Swansea entertain Southampton in the Premier League.

Clement is prepared to work right up until the deadline, adding: "I might have to send a team out to play and I will be in an office on the phone.

"We are preparing for a very important game here against Southampton that day and we could be also very much on the phones doing last minute deals."

