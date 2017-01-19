Carlos Tevez: Shanghai Shenua striker greeted by hundreds at airport
Hundreds of Shanghai Shenua fans turned up at the city's airport on Thursday to welcome Argentina striker Carlos Tevez to China.
The 32-year-old £40m signing from Boca Juniors will be presented to fans at the Hongkou Stadium later.
Tevez will receive a salary in excess of £310,000 a week at the Chinese Super League club, reportedly making him the world's highest paid footballer.
Chants of "Carlos! Carlos!" were heard as he was ushered through the crowds.