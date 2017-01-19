Carlos Tevez: Shanghai Shenua striker greeted by hundreds at airport

Tevez played for Manchester United and Manchester City, helping both win Premier League titles

Hundreds of Shanghai Shenua fans turned up at the city's airport on Thursday to welcome Argentina striker Carlos Tevez to China.

The 32-year-old £40m signing from Boca Juniors will be presented to fans at the Hongkou Stadium later.

Tevez will receive a salary in excess of £310,000 a week at the Chinese Super League club, reportedly making him the world's highest paid footballer.

Chants of "Carlos! Carlos!" were heard as he was ushered through the crowds.

Shanghai Shenua fans eagerly awaited the arrival of the £40m striker from Boca Juniors

When Tevez finally did land, the excitement was too much for some

He then made his way through the sea of blue shirts to begin his Chinese Super League adventure