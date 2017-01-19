Hull City's Jake Livermore to have West Brom medical

Livermore joined Hull in an £8m deal from Tottenham in 2014

Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore will have a medical with West Brom on Thursday as he closes in on a £10m move to the Baggies.

Albion moved for the 27-year-old after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin, who went to Everton from Manchester United.

West Brom have also enquired about striker Odion Ighalo, 27, who has fallen out of favour at Watford.

Talks are only exploratory at this stage but Ighalo is a player long admired by Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

The Nigeria international scored 17 goals in 42 games last season as Watford finished 13th in the top flight and reached the FA Cup semi-final.

However, he has managed just two goals in 19 appearances so far this season.