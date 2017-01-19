BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger rules out Arsenal move for Dimitri Payet

Wenger rules out move for Payet

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rules out a move for West Ham's Dimitri Payet and says the Gunners are unlikely to make any signings during the January window.

