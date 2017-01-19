Gabriel Jesus: Winger formally completes £27m move to Man City

Gabriel Jesus had scored four goals in six appearances for Brazil

Manchester City have been cleared to play 19-year-old Brazilian winger Gabriel Jesus against Tottenham on Saturday after formally completing his £27m move from Palmeiras.

Brazil international Jesus agreed a five-year deal with City in August.

He stayed with Palmeiras until the end of the Brazilian season in December.

"He has the potential to become one of the best attacking players in the game," said City's director of football Txiki Begiristain.

Jesus arrived at City at the start of the month but registration to play for his new club was reportedly delayed while the Football Association examined documents relating to his move.

City regard the player as the best young talent in South America and fought off interest from Barcelona.

Jesus was voted the best newcomer in the Brazilian top flight last season and was part of his country's squad at the Rio Olympics.

The teenager said City boss Pep Guardiola was a huge influence in his decision to join.

Jesus added: "City is a club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, Guardiola, and the squad."

City are fifth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, after two defeats in the last three games.

Remember the name

Jesus was known as Gabriel Fernando when he made his senior debut for Palmeiras at the age of 17.

A City statement said: "Known then as Gabriel Fernando, he was given the No 33 shirt - the age of Christ - and a shrewd Palmeiras press officer encouraged him to take the name Gabriel Jesus.

"He was handed his senior debut by Oswaldo de Oliveira on 7 March 2015, coming on in the 73rd minute of a 1-0 win over CA Bragantino at Allianz Parque."